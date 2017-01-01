Ginger-Chile Tofu With Red Peppers

Yield
4 servings (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 16 minutes; Other: 30 minutes.

Ingredients

  • 1 (14-ounce) package reduced-fat firm or extra-firm tofu
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons peanut oil
  • 2 red bell peppers, cored, seeded, and cut into strips
  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced (about 1 tablespoon)
  • 1 tablespoon peeled fresh ginger, minced
  • 4 small dried hot chile peppers, or to taste
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 2 scallions, trimmed and roughly chopped
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • Chopped fresh cilantro sprigs for garnish

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 335
  • Fat per serving 14g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Protein per serving 14g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 40g
  • Fiber per serving 9g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 148mg
  • Calcium per serving 67mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cut the block of tofu in half lengthwise. Put the halves on 4 sheets of paper towels, and cover with another 4 sheets. Cover with a heavy cutting board, or a plate weighted with cans. Change the towels if they become saturated. Weight the tofu for a total of 30 minutes. (Or buy "pressed tofu" and skip this step.)

Step 2

Cut the tofu into 1/2-inch cubes and set aside.

Step 3

Heat the peanut oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the bell peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 4

Add the garlic, ginger, and chile peppers, and cook, stirring, for about 30 seconds. Add the tofu and 2 tablespoons water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the tofu is hot, about 5 minutes. Add the scallions; stir for about 30 seconds.

Step 5

Turn off the heat, then stir in the soy sauce and sesame oil; garnish with cilantro and serve.

The Best Recipes in the World

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up