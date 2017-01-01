Ginger-Chile Tofu With Red Peppers

How to Make It

Step 1 Cut the block of tofu in half lengthwise. Put the halves on 4 sheets of paper towels, and cover with another 4 sheets. Cover with a heavy cutting board, or a plate weighted with cans. Change the towels if they become saturated. Weight the tofu for a total of 30 minutes. (Or buy "pressed tofu" and skip this step.)

Step 2 Cut the tofu into 1/2-inch cubes and set aside.

Step 3 Heat the peanut oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the bell peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 4 Add the garlic, ginger, and chile peppers, and cook, stirring, for about 30 seconds. Add the tofu and 2 tablespoons water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the tofu is hot, about 5 minutes. Add the scallions; stir for about 30 seconds.