- Calories per serving 562
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 13g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 62g
- Fiber per serving 5g
- Cholesterol per serving 168mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 783mg
- Calcium per serving 100mg
Shrimp With Garlic in Olive Oil
Photo: Sang An
Serve this shrimp recipe with lemon wedges and crusty bread to sop up the delicious juices from the pan.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine the olive oil, garlic, and chile pepper in a 10- to 12-inch skillet, preferably cast iron, and turn heat to medium. When the garlic begins to sizzle and turn golden, add the shrimp. Cook, stirring, until the shrimp just turn pink and opaque, 2-4 minutes.
Step 2
Stir in salt, garnish with parsley, and serve immediately, directly from the pan, with lemon wedges and bread.
The Best Recipes in the World