Authentic Guacamole

Prep Time
30 Mins
Yield
Makes 16 servings (serving size: 4 tablespoons)
Peggy Knickerbocker
March 2016

It's easier than you think to prepare authentic guacamole in the comfort of your own home.  Serve with tortilla chips for a classic Mexican appetizer.

Ingredients

  • 6 ripe Hass avocados, peeled and seeded
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
  • 6 finely chopped green onions
  • 1/2 jalapeño pepper, slit lengthwise, seeded, and minced
  • 1/2 cup chopped seeded tomato
  • 1-2 limes, juiced (1/4 cup juice)
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 125
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 2g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 95mg
  • Calcium per serving 15mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Put all of the ingredients in a bowl and mix well with your fingers, allowing some chunks to remain. Taste and adjust seasonings as you prefer.

Step 2

Serve immediately or cover with plastic wrap, which should be flush with guacamole to keep air out and prevent browning, for up to 1 hour prior to serving. Just before serving, remove the wrap and serve with tortilla chips.

