- Calories per serving 194
- Fat per serving 16g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 10g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 3mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 396mg
- Calcium per serving 58mg
Chilled Avocado Soup
This easy no-cook soup recipe features avocado that is pureed with milk, green chiles, broth, and lime juice for a zesty creamed soup. Serve as a flavorful first course or for a light lunch.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cut the avocados in half, and remove the pits.
Step 2
Spoon avocado into a blender, add the remaining ingredients (except garnish), and puree until creamy. Chill the soup for up to 2 hours before serving, or serve immediately. Cover leftovers with plastic wrap, refrigerate, and use within 2 days.