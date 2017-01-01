- Calories per serving 234
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 12g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 7g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 21mg
- Calcium per serving 75mg
Grapefruit-Avocado Salad
Prep: 18 minutes. To remove citrus fruits' bitter white pith, cut the peel away with a sharp knife. This recipe makes more dressing than you'll need; you can refrigerate the extra for up to 5 days.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 4 ingredients (through honey) in a food processor or blender, or use a handheld immersion blender, and process for 1 minute until the mixture is smooth and creamy.
Step 2
Combine the remaining ingredients (except the greens) in a large, nonreactive bowl (glass, stainless steel, or glazed ceramic). Toss with half of the dressing to moisten. Serve over field greens.