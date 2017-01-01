Grilled Mahi Mahi With Avocado-Chile Salsa

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes; Marinate: 20-30 minutes. This salsa can be served with any grilled seafood, poultry, or meat. Choose the kind of chile you use based on how much heat you like. Serrano chiles are hotter than jalapeño peppers; if you want more kick, don't remove the seeds. Make sure you wear gloves when handling hot peppers.