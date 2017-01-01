- Calories per serving 235
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 19%
- Fat per serving 4.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 5.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 44g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 23mg
- Iron per serving 1.7mg
- Sodium per serving 281mg
- Calcium per serving 100mg
Oat-Topped Fig Muffins
Offer these low-fat, heart-healthy muffins as a side dish or a dessert option for your lunch buffet. To enjoy them to the fullest, heat briefly in the microwave and pair them with raspberry or orange preserves. Bake the muffins the day before, cool to room temperature, and store in an airtight container. Save leftovers for breakfast.
Offer these low-fat, heart-healthy, fiber-packed muffins with SmartBalance butter spread.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°.
Lightly spoon flours into measuring cups; level with a knife. Combine flours and next 4 ingredients (through salt) in a large bowl; stir with a whisk. Make a well in center of mixture.
Place buttermilk, figs, oil, vanilla, and egg in a food processor; process until well blended. Add fig mixture to flour mixture, stirring just until combined. Divide batter evenly among 12 muffin cups coated with cooking spray.
Combine brown sugar, oats, and butter in a small bowl; toss with a fork until combined. Sprinkle oat mixture evenly over muffins. Bake at 400° for 18 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center of a muffin comes out clean. Cool in pans on a wire rack for 5 minutes; remove muffins from pans, and cool completely on rack.