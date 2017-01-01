Butter Crust Sandwich Bread

Touch guides you in three ways as you make this bread: Knead the dough until it feels smooth and elastic; press it to see if it has risen enough; and then tap the baked loaf to determine if it has finished baking. Serve toasted with preserves, or use for sandwiches.

Boost your fiber intake by using whole wheat flour instead. Fiber helps aid in digestion. Serve as toast or with sandwiches with this preservative-free bread.