- Calories per serving 111
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 31%
- Fat per serving 3.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Protein per serving 1.8g
- Carbohydrate per serving 19.2g
- Fiber per serving 0.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.5mg
- Sodium per serving 24mg
- Calcium per serving 11mg
Curried Sunflower Brittle
If you use color changes as cooking cues for the sunflower seed kernels, curry powder, or sugar mixture, they might become overcooked and bitter. Sugar has no scent until it begins to caramelize; the key to this recipe is adding sunflower seeds right at that point. Store in an airtight container for up to a week.
Low in sodium but high in flavor, this appetizer is great for everyone as a healthy alternative to peanut brittle.
How to Make It
Line a baking sheet with foil; coat foil with cooking spray. Coat the flat surface of a metal spatula with cooking spray; set aside.
Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add kernels; cook until they release a toasted aroma (about 3 minutes), stirring frequently. Place in a bowl; wipe pan with a paper towel.
Heat pan over medium-high heat. Add curry powder; cook until fragrant (about 30 seconds), stirring constantly. Add curry to kernels. Sprinkle with salt; stir to combine.
Combine sugar, water, and corn syrup in a saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally until sugar dissolves. Continue to cook, without stirring, until first sign of caramel fragrance (about 3 minutes).
Remove from heat; stir in kernel mixture. Rapidly spread mixture to about 1/8-inch thickness onto prepared baking sheet using prepared spatula. Cool completely; break into small pieces.