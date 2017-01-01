Marinated Jicama Sticks
Marinated Jicama Sticks
Photo: Julie Toy
Yield
5 cups (serving size: about 3/4 cup)
Peggy Knickerbocker
March 2016
Recipe Is:
Meatless,
Gluten-Free,
Low Cholesterol,
Low Fat,
Low Saturated Fat,
Low Sodium
Ingredients
6 cups (3 x 1/4-inch) strips peeled jicama
3 tablespoons fresh limejuice
1/2 teaspoon sea salt, to taste
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine all ingredients in a bowl; toss well. Cover and chill 1 hour.
Step 2
Serves 6
