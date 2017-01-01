- Calories per serving 277
- Fat per serving 12g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 25g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 78mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 143mg
- Calcium per serving 63mg
Braised Roast With Root Vegetables
Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 3 hours, 6 minutes.
Braising is a great technique to tenderize tougher cuts of meat—make sure to trim the meat well to keep saturated fat at a minimum. The aromatic spices and nutrient-rich winter vegetables used in this main dish also infuse the meat with fantastic flavor without the need for excess sodium. Pass around a basket of crusty, whole-grain bread to add a fiber boost and to sop up the delicious sauce.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 325°. Season beef with salt and pepper, and heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Sear beef thoroughly on all sides, about 5-6 minutes per side, until it is a deep, mahogany brown. Transfer the beef to a plate.
Add garlic to pan with allspice berries and fennel seeds, and sauté for 1 minute to release fragrance. Pour in wine and scrape up bits left in the pan. Add rosemary, bay leaf, and beef broth, then add beef back to the pan and bring to a simmer. Top with onions. Cover tightly and transfer to oven.
Cook for 2 hours in oven. Remove pot, flip beef, and add remaining vegetables in with the meat. Cover again, and cook for an additional 45 minutes.
When beef is fork-tender, transfer meat to a cutting board and arrange vegetables on a large platter. Cover both with foil. Uncover pot and reduce juices on the stovetop over medium-high heat for 10 minutes, then transfer to a sauceboat. Slice roast thinly across the grain, and arrange on the platter. Serve sauce alongside beef and vegetables.