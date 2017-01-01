Braised Lentils With Onions and Spinach

Heat olive oil over medium-high heat in a Dutch oven, and sauté carrot and shallots for 5 minutes. Add wine and scrape up any bits stuck to the bottom of the pot.

Step 2

Add lentils and onion to the pot along with broth, salt, pepper, and thyme, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cover tightly. Cook for 35 minutes, stirring twice, until lentils are tender and liquid is almost evaporated. Stir in vinegar and spinach, and simmer uncovered for 5 more minutes, until liquid reduces slightly and spinach wilts. Sprinkle with crumbled feta and serve.