- Calories per serving 394
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 29g
- Carbohydrate per serving 36g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 99mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 201mg
- Calcium per serving 44mg
Balsamic Braised Chicken
For an incredibly juicy and flavorful chicken entrée, braise browned chicken thighs in balsamic vinegar, honey, and wine, then serve with the reduced sauce.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°. Season chicken with salt and pepper, and heat olive oil in a braising pan over medium-high heat. Sear chicken thoroughly on all sides until it is a deep, golden color, about 3-5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate.
Add shallots and thyme to the pot, and sauté until soft and golden. Pour wine into pan, and scrape up any bits left from the chicken. Cook 1-2 minutes, until nearly all liquid has evaporated.
Add vinegar, broth, honey, bay leaf, and chicken to the pot, and bring to a simmer. Cover tightly and transfer to oven. Cook 30 minutes, turning once, until chicken is cooked through and is a deep, mahogany brown.
Remove the pan from the oven and transfer chicken to a plate. Remove bay leaf, and skim off and discard any fat floating on the surface of the sauce. Cook sauce uncovered on a burner over medium-high heat to reduce liquid by half, until it has the consistency of a light syrup. Reduce heat to medium-low, add chicken back to pan, spoon sauce over top, and cook for 2 minutes to reheat. Serve hot.