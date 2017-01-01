- Calories per serving 351
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 30g
- Carbohydrate per serving 33g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 221mg
- Iron per serving 6mg
- Sodium per serving 877mg
- Calcium per serving 76mg
Shrimp and Piquillo Peppers
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes. Piquillo peppers are sweet, delicate Spanish peppers found jarred in the specialty section of the supermarket. Sautéed with shrimp and sherry, they make a sauce perfect for mopping up with crusty, toasted bread.
How to Make It
Preheat broiler. Lightly brush olive oil on one side of each slice of bread, using 1 tablespoon of the oil. Broil until slices are browned on both sides, about 3 minutes per side. Set aside and keep warm.
In a large skillet, heat the remaining tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and bay leaf, and cook just until garlic turns golden, about 2 minutes. Add shrimp, peppers, sherry, and broth; cook until shrimp are cooked through, stirring frequently, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and divide among 4 dishes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with the bread slices.