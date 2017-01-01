Shrimp and Piquillo Peppers

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup shrimp mixture and 1 slice bread)
Jean Galton
March 2016

Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 12 minutes. Piquillo peppers are sweet, delicate Spanish peppers found jarred in the specialty section of the supermarket. Sautéed with shrimp and sherry, they make a sauce perfect for mopping up with crusty, toasted bread.

Recipe Is:
Low Saturated Fat

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 4 (3/4-inch-thick) slices crusty bread
  • 6 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 pound frozen peeled deveined medium shrimp, thawed
  • 1 cup jarred piquillo peppers, cut into thin strips, rinsed, and drained
  • 1/3 cup sherry (such as a fino)
  • 1/3 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 351
  • Fat per serving 9g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 30g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 221mg
  • Iron per serving 6mg
  • Sodium per serving 877mg
  • Calcium per serving 76mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat broiler. Lightly brush olive oil on one side of each slice of bread, using 1 tablespoon of the oil. Broil until slices are browned on both sides, about 3 minutes per side. Set aside and keep warm.

Step 2

In a large skillet, heat the remaining tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and bay leaf, and cook just until garlic turns golden, about 2 minutes. Add shrimp, peppers, sherry, and broth; cook until shrimp are cooked through, stirring frequently, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and divide among 4 dishes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with the bread slices.

