Shrimp and Piquillo Peppers

Preheat broiler. Lightly brush olive oil on one side of each slice of bread, using 1 tablespoon of the oil. Broil until slices are browned on both sides, about 3 minutes per side. Set aside and keep warm.

Step 2

In a large skillet, heat the remaining tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and bay leaf, and cook just until garlic turns golden, about 2 minutes. Add shrimp, peppers, sherry, and broth; cook until shrimp are cooked through, stirring frequently, about 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, and divide among 4 dishes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve with the bread slices.