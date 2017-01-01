Shrimp Ceviche Salad

Photo: Leigh Beisch
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Jean Galton
March 2016

This easy salad features shrimp, pickled jalapenos, and chopped jicama.

Ingredients

  • 2 limes, juiced (reserve rinds)
  • 1 pound frozen peeled deveined medium-large shrimp, not thawed
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped peeled jicama
  • 1/2 cup cilantro sprigs
  • 3 scallions, thinly sliced (1/2 cup)
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped pickled jalapeño
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 large romaine lettuce leaves

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 141
  • Fat per serving 1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 24g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 7g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 221mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 470mg
  • Calcium per serving 64mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring 1 quart of water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high heat. Add lime rinds to the boiling water. Add the frozen shrimp and salt, and let the water return just to a boil. Remove from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes. Drain and discard lime rinds. Rinse shrimp with cold water, and remove tails.

Step 2

In a large bowl, combine lime juice, jicama, cilantro, scallions, jalapeño, and garlic. Add shrimp and black pepper. Let stand 10 minutes at room temperature, or refrigerate up to 4 hours until ready to serve.

Step 3

Line 4 plates with romaine lettuce leaves. Divide the salad among the plates and serve.

