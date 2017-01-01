- Calories per serving 332
- Fat per serving 15g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 7g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 36g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 1.5g
- Cholesterol per serving 133mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 441mg
- Calcium per serving 316mg
Quick Chicken Parmesan
Prep: 15 minutes; Cook: 7 minutes. We've streamlined this family favorite so you can get it on the table in less than 30 minutes.
Skinless chicken is a much leaner and healthier option. Although skin tastes good, it has a lot of unhealthy, saturated fat. Dressing up regular chicken breast with this parm recipe provides flavor and nutrients like calcium and protein.
How to Make It
Place chicken breasts flat sides down on a sheet of plastic wrap. Cover with another sheet of plastic wrap. Using a small saucepan or rolling pin, lightly pound breasts to about 1/3-inch thickness. Pat breasts dry with paper towel.
In a bowl, combine breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, and oregano. In another bowl, lightly beat egg and salt. Brush both sides of chicken breasts with egg, then lightly coat with crumb mixture.
Warm oil in a large, heavy skillet over medium-high heat. When oil shimmers, add chicken and cook about 3 minutes per side, until golden brown. Sprinkle mozzarella evenly on top of chicken breasts in last minute of cooking. Transfer breasts to serving plates.
Meanwhile, warm marinara sauce in microwave or small saucepan for 1-2 minutes. Spoon about 2 tablespoons sauce over each breast. Serve immediately.