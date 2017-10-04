Cod With Pine Nut Brown Butter and Garlicky Spinach

Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
11 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 fillet and 1/3 cup spinach)
Susie Ott
March 2016

Browning the nuts in a small amount of butter adds a rich flavor to this quick dish.

Fish is high in omega-3 fatty acids and lean protein. Served over spinach, which is rich in heart-healthy folate, this dish packs a nutrient punch. A small side of whole grain rice is filled with fiber and will keep you full longer.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 3 tablespoons pine nuts
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided
  • 4 cod or sole fillets (about 5 ounces each)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 teaspoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 (10-ounce) packages fresh spinach, washed and trimmed
  • Lemon wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 239
  • Fat per serving 12g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 61mg
  • Iron per serving 5mg
  • Sodium per serving 329mg
  • Calcium per serving 160mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Melt butter in large, heavy nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add nuts and 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and stir; cook 1 minute or until nuts are golden brown. Remove from pan and set aside.

Step 2

Season fish with salt and pepper. Add 2 teaspoons oil to skillet over medium-high heat. Add fish; cook 2 minutes per side, until it flakes. Transfer to platter; place nuts on top of fish. Tent with foil to keep warm.

Step 3

Wipe skillet clean with a paper towel. Warm remaining 1 teaspoon oil over medium heat. Add garlic and spinach; cook 5 minutes, stirring until spinach wilts. Add remaining lemon juice; cook 1 minute to blend flavors. Place spinach on serving platter; top with fillets. Serve with lemon wedges.

Read More

