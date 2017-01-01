Mini Lemon-Coconut Cupcakes

Photo: Tina Rupp
Yield
36 cupcakes (serving size: 1 cupcake)
March 2016

Prep: 35 minutes Cook: 20 minutes. These tiny treats are all you need to satisfy your sweet tooth. This recipe uses Lemon-Cream Cheese Frosting

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • Filling:
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/3 cup warm water
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • Cupcakes:
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup light coconut milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup flaked sweetened coconut, toasted
  • Frosting:
  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) Neufchâtel cheese
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 2 tablespoons light coconut milk

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 301
  • Fat per serving 11g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 49g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 65mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 153mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

To prepare filling, combine sugar and cornstarch in a small saucepan. Stir in 1/3 cup water, orange juice, lemon juice, rind, and yolk. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and cook, stirring constantly, about 3 minutes or until very thick. Transfer to a bowl, and chill. (To chill quickly, place the bowl in the freezer and stir every couple of minutes until room temperature.)

Step 2

To prepare cupcakes, preheat oven to 350°. Coat 36 miniature muffin cups with cooking spray.

Step 3

Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl. Add coconut milk, eggs, oil, and vanilla; beat with a mixer at low speed until smooth.

Step 4

Spoon 2 teaspoons batter into each muffin cup. Add 1 teaspoon filling to center of each cup. Top with 1/2 teaspoon batter; spread over filling.

Step 5

Bake at 350° for 15 minutes or until muffins spring back when touched lightly in center. Cool 5 minutes in pan; remove muffins from pan. Let cool completely before frosting.

Step 6

To prepare frosting, beat butter and Neufchâtel cheese with a mixer at high speed until smooth. Add the sugar; beat well. Add rind and coconut milk; beat until smooth.

Step 7

Generously frost tops of cupcakes; sprinkle with coconut.

