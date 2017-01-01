Peppermint Ice Cream Cake

Why go out and buy an ice cream cake when you can make one? The peppermint ice cream makes this cake unique, and the crushed peppermints on top make for a pretty presentation. Surprise a friend on their birthday or bring this festive cake to a Christmas party.

You’ll love starting a new (and guilt-free) holiday tradition with this festive cake. Egg substitute and low-fat ice cream cut the saturated fat and cholesterol by more than half, making this frozen treat much healthier for your heart.