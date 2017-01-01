Chipotle Meat Loaf

"With the addition of the chipotles, cumin, and cilantro, this meat loaf has a very fresh, slightly smoky, and moderately spicy flavor." -Henna Verburg, Worcester, MA

By using turkey instead of ground beef, this recipe boasts one-third of the fat of traditional meatloaf recipes. The addition of the chipotles, cumin, and cilantro give this dish a slightly smoky and moderately spicy flavor.