- Calories per serving 239
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
- Fat per serving 7.1g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
- Protein per serving 36.3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 8.4g
- Fiber per serving 1.3g
- Cholesterol per serving 94mg
- Iron per serving 2.1mg
- Sodium per serving 753mg
- Calcium per serving 55mg
Chipotle Meat Loaf
"With the addition of the chipotles, cumin, and cilantro, this meat loaf has a very fresh, slightly smoky, and moderately spicy flavor." -Henna Verburg, Worcester, MA
By using turkey instead of ground beef, this recipe boasts one-third of the fat of traditional meatloaf recipes. The addition of the chipotles, cumin, and cilantro give this dish a slightly smoky and moderately spicy flavor.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
To prepare meat loaf, remove 1 chipotle chile and 1 teaspoon adobo sauce from can; reserve remaining chiles and sauce for another use. Chop chile. Combine chile, adobo sauce, onion, and next 14 ingredients (through ground turkey breast) in a large bowl, stirring to combine. Place turkey mixture in a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 30 minutes.
To prepare topping, combine 1/4 cup tomato sauce, ketchup, and hot sauce in a small bowl; brush mixture evenly over meat loaf. Cover and bake an additional 30 minutes or until thermometer registers 160°. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing.