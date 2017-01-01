Chipotle Meat Loaf

Randy Mayor
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 slice)
Henna Verburg, Worcester, Massachusetts
March 2016

"With the addition of the chipotles, cumin, and cilantro, this meat loaf has a very fresh, slightly smoky, and moderately spicy flavor." -Henna Verburg, Worcester, MA

By using turkey instead of ground beef, this recipe boasts one-third of the fat of traditional meatloaf recipes. The addition of the chipotles, cumin, and cilantro give this dish a slightly smoky and moderately spicy flavor.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • Meat loaf:
  • 1 (7-ounce) can chipotle chiles in adobo sauce
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/4 cup regular oats
  • 1/4 cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 cup tomato sauce
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1 pound ground turkey
  • 1 pound ground turkey breast
  • Cooking spray
  • Topping:
  • 1/4 cup tomato sauce
  • 1 tablespoon ketchup
  • 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 239
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 24%
  • Fat per serving 7.1g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2.5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.9g
  • Protein per serving 36.3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 8.4g
  • Fiber per serving 1.3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 94mg
  • Iron per serving 2.1mg
  • Sodium per serving 753mg
  • Calcium per serving 55mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

To prepare meat loaf, remove 1 chipotle chile and 1 teaspoon adobo sauce from can; reserve remaining chiles and sauce for another use. Chop chile. Combine chile, adobo sauce, onion, and next 14 ingredients (through ground turkey breast) in a large bowl, stirring to combine. Place turkey mixture in a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 30 minutes.

Step 3

To prepare topping, combine 1/4 cup tomato sauce, ketchup, and hot sauce in a small bowl; brush mixture evenly over meat loaf. Cover and bake an additional 30 minutes or until thermometer registers 160°. Let stand 10 minutes before slicing.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up