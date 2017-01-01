Shrimp Fritters with Spicy Moroccan Dipping Sauce

"The spice mixture in the dipping sauce is similar to a zesty Moroccan spice blend called ras-el-hanout. You can use the remaining spice mixture as a rub for pork and lamb. Panko, breadcrumbs used in Japanese cooking, can be found at Asian markets or in your supermarket's ethnic-food aisle. They have a coarser texture than plain dry breadcrumbs, which makes them especially suited to recipes where you want a crisp outer crust without deep-frying. A serving of three fritters is a light entrée; add a spinach salad and lemon sorbet for dessert, if you wish." -Mary Drennen

Shrimp is low in saturated fat and low in calories. Additionally, they are high in vitamin B12 and vitamin D, which is inadequate in most Americans' diets. Try baking these fritters to cut out fat from the oil.