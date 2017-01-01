Chicken and Dumplings from Scratch

Impress your family with this rich and creamy Chicken and Dumplings recipe, they'll never believe you made it from scratch!



"I wanted to create a chicken and dumplings recipe that was creamy, rich, and thick without all of the fat of traditional versions. Thickening the base was the challenge. Relying solely on cornstarch produced a gluey consistency and thin flavor, and using all flour created pasty results. So I settled for a little of each to achieve the thickness and texture I wanted. Toasting the flour, a process similar to making a dry roux, added some richness. Then I finished the dish with a splash of cream for flavor." -Kathryn Conrad

Need comfort food? This chicken and dumplings recipe takes time, but it's worth the effort. With half the fat and sodium of traditional recipes, this dish is perfect for cold days and can be stored and served the next day.