- Calories per serving 118
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
- Fat per serving 3.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.8g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 4.6g
- Carbohydrate per serving 18.4g
- Fiber per serving 0.1g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 0.8mg
- Sodium per serving 317mg
- Calcium per serving 94mg
Warm Cabbage Salad with Bacon and Blue Cheese
"Bacon drippings add flavor to the sautéed vegetables, and the bacon crumbles are the finishing touch on top of the salad. A simple reduction of the cider concentrates the apple essence in the dressing. It's a technique you can use to intensify the flavor of all manner of sauces and dressings." -Kathryn Conrad
Serve this exotic salad as a side or for lunch. Keep an eye on how much blue cheese and bacon you consume because they're high in saturated fat.
How to Make It
Cook bacon in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan, reserving 1 teaspoon drippings in pan. Crumble bacon; set aside.
Heat bacon drippings over medium-high heat. Add shallot, and sauté 1 minute. Remove from heat.
Bring apple cider to a boil in a small saucepan over medium heat; cook until reduced to 1/4 cup (about 15 minutes). Remove from heat. Add shallot mixture, salt, and pepper. Place cider mixture and cheese in a blender or small food processor; process until smooth.
Combine cabbage and bell pepper in a large bowl; drizzle cider mixture over cabbage mixture, tossing well to coat. Top with crumbled bacon. Serve immediately.