Grilled Grouper with Browned Butter-Orange Couscous

Enjoy this dish year round by preparing either inside on a grill pan or outside on the grill. A simple spice rub blend highlights the grouper's naturally delicious flavor, but the browned butter-orange couscous is really the star of this easy dinner. Dress it up with a glass of your favorite Riesling.

Ruby red pomegranate seeds are a colorful and delicious addition to the couscous, but you can omit them if they are out of season. Using a stainless steel pan makes it easier to watch the browning process to prevent the butter from burning, but a dark-surface nonstick skillet can be used as well.

Though they’re only in season between October and January, antioxidant-rich pomegranate seeds are a colorful and tasty addition to the couscous. Grouper is low in saturated fat and a good source of vitamins B6 and B12 and potassium—a perfect addition to a low-fat diet.