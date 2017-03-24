- Calories per serving 93
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 38%
- Fat per serving 3.9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2.1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.3g
- Protein per serving 4.5g
- Carbohydrate per serving 12g
- Fiber per serving 4.8g
- Cholesterol per serving 9mg
- Iron per serving 0.8mg
- Sodium per serving 215mg
- Calcium per serving 79mg
Cauliflower and Green Onion Mash
Similar to mashed potatoes, this side dish features a slightly coarser texture and yet a more delicate taste. Roasting on high heat deepens the cauliflower flavor.
Enjoy a taste similar to mashed potatoes without all the refined sugar carbohydrates. To boot, caulifower has nearly 100% of your daily vitamin C requirement.
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 500°.
Step 2
Toss oil, cauliflower, and garlic on a jelly-roll pan. Bake at 500° for 20 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally. Place cauliflower mixture in a large bowl. Add onions and remaining ingredients to cauliflower mixture; mash with a potato masher.