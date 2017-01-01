Peppercorn-Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Soy-Caramel Sauce

Yield
8 servings (serving size: 3 slices pork and 2 tablespoons sauce)
Billy Strynkowski
March 2016

The crushed peppercorns that coat the pork provide taste and texture counterpoints to the smooth, semisweet sauce. When adding the soy mixture to the caramelized sugar, be careful of steam that may rise from the pan.

This savory meat entrée is baked in the oven, yet has all the flavors of your favorite grilled dish. The crushed peppercorns that coat the pork provide taste and texture counterpoints to the smooth, semisweet sauce. With less than 500 milligrams of sodium, this dish is ideal for someone on a low-sodium diet.

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1/4 cup minced white onion
  • 1 teaspoon grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 cup water
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 (1-pound) pork tenderloins, trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns, crushed
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 227
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 28%
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2.8g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 3g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.6g
  • Protein per serving 24.5g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 15.3g
  • Fiber per serving 0.4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 81mg
  • Iron per serving 1.7mg
  • Sodium per serving 441mg
  • Calcium per serving 16mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat a small saucepan over medium heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add onion, ginger, and garlic; sauté 2 minutes. Add water and sugar; bring to a boil. Cook until reduced to 1/2 cup (about 5 minutes). Remove from heat; carefully stir in soy sauce, vinegar, and mustard. Add butter, stirring with a whisk. Set aside; keep warm.

Step 2

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 3

Rub tenderloins evenly with crushed peppercorns, thyme, and salt. Heat a large ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add tenderloins, browning on all sides (about 5 minutes). Bake at 350° for 23 minutes or until a thermometer registers 160° (slightly pink); let stand 10 minutes. Cut each tenderloin into 12 slices; serve with sauce.

