Peppercorn-Crusted Pork Tenderloin with Soy-Caramel Sauce

This savory meat entrée is baked in the oven, yet has all the flavors of your favorite grilled dish. The crushed peppercorns that coat the pork provide taste and texture counterpoints to the smooth, semisweet sauce. With less than 500 milligrams of sodium, this dish is ideal for someone on a low-sodium diet.