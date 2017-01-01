Warm Wild Blueberry Sauce

Yield
2 1/2 servings (serving size: 1/3 cup)
Health.com
March 2016

Prep: 1 minute; Cook: 5 minutes. This sauce can be made ahead and warmed at the last minute.

Ingredients

  • 1 (1-pound) bag frozen wild blueberries
  • 1/4 cup orange juice
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 68
  • Fat per serving 0.0g
  • Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 0.0g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 17g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
  • Iron per serving 0.0mg
  • Sodium per serving 1mg
  • Calcium per serving 6mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine blueberries, orange juice, and sugar in a medium saucepan. Cover and gradually bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat; simmer 4 minutes.

Step 2

While berries cook, combine the lemon juice and cornstarch in a small bowl. When the berries have simmered for 4 minutes, stir in the cornstarch mixture. Boil 1 full minute, stirring often to prevent sauce from spattering. Remove from heat. (If not using sauce immediately, cool, transfer to a storage container, and refrigerate up to 4 days).

