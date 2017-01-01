- Calories per serving 68
- Fat per serving 0.0g
- Saturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 0.0g
- Carbohydrate per serving 17g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 0.0mg
- Sodium per serving 1mg
- Calcium per serving 6mg
Warm Wild Blueberry Sauce
Prep: 1 minute; Cook: 5 minutes. This sauce can be made ahead and warmed at the last minute.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine blueberries, orange juice, and sugar in a medium saucepan. Cover and gradually bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat; simmer 4 minutes.
Step 2
While berries cook, combine the lemon juice and cornstarch in a small bowl. When the berries have simmered for 4 minutes, stir in the cornstarch mixture. Boil 1 full minute, stirring often to prevent sauce from spattering. Remove from heat. (If not using sauce immediately, cool, transfer to a storage container, and refrigerate up to 4 days).