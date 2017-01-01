- Calories per serving 179
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 22g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 10mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 162mg
- Calcium per serving 107mg
Apple-and-Gorgonzola Salad With Maple Dressing
Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Light and refreshing, this easy apple-and-gorgonzola salad is a terrific mix of sweet, tart, salty, and savory flavors.
Rich maple dressing makes this salad the perfect fall dish. Plus, one serving contains only 2 grams of saturated fat, compared to as much as 8.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine first 5 ingredients (through pepper), stirring well with a whisk.
Step 2
Combine greens and apple in a large bowl. Drizzle with dressing; toss gently to coat. Sprinkle salad with Gorgonzola cheese and pecans.