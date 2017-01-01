Ginger Spice Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2 With an electric mixer, beat sugar and butter on medium until well blended. Add syrup, juice, egg, and zest; beat well, and set aside.

Step 3 Combine flour, ginger, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl; add the dry mixture to the syrup mixture, stirring until well blended.