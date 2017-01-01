Ginger Spice Cake

Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
30 Mins
Yield
9 servings (serving size: 1/9 of cake)
Jerry Gulley II
March 2016

Upgrade your traditional spice cake recipe by adding a hit of ground ginger. It's a subtle change, but one you'll love.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup butter, softened
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 1 large egg
  • 2 teaspoons grated orange zest
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 215
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 3g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 39g
  • Fiber per serving 1g
  • Cholesterol per serving 37mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 232mg
  • Calcium per serving 34mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

With an electric mixer, beat sugar and butter on medium until well blended. Add syrup, juice, egg, and zest; beat well, and set aside.

Step 3

Combine flour, ginger, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl; add the dry mixture to the syrup mixture, stirring until well blended.

Step 4

Pour batter into 8-inch square baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 375° for 30 minutes or until a wooden toothpick comes out clean from center. Cool cake in pan on a wire rack.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up