- Calories per serving 278
- Fat per serving 3g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 27g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 73mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 209mg
- Calcium per serving 47mg
Maple-Orange Chicken
Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 28 minutes. Moosewood Hollow's Sweet Autumn Maple Syrup ($12 for a 7-fluid-ounce bottle at www.moosewoodhollow.com) is perfect in this recipe.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Bring orange juice, wine, and maple syrup to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 8 minutes, stirring constantly.
Step 2
Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Coat large nonstick pan with cooking spray. Sauté chicken over medium heat until lightly browned (about 5 minutes per side).
Step 3
Pour orange-maple mixture over chicken. Reduce heat, cover, and cook until chicken is done, about 10 minutes. Spoon glaze over chicken and serve.