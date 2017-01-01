Maple-Orange Chicken

Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 chicken breast)
Jerry Gulley II
March 2016

Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 28 minutes. Moosewood Hollow's Sweet Autumn Maple Syrup ($12 for a 7-fluid-ounce bottle at www.moosewoodhollow.com) is perfect in this recipe.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup orange juice
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 278
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 27g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 73mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 209mg
  • Calcium per serving 47mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Bring orange juice, wine, and maple syrup to a boil in a small saucepan. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 8 minutes, stirring constantly.

Step 2

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper. Coat large nonstick pan with cooking spray. Sauté chicken over medium heat until lightly browned (about 5 minutes per side).

Step 3

Pour orange-maple mixture over chicken. Reduce heat, cover, and cook until chicken is done, about 10 minutes. Spoon glaze over chicken and serve.

