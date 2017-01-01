Corn Chowder With Sausage

Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Prep Time
10 Mins
Cook Time
22 Mins
Yield
6 servings (serving size: 1 cup)
Martha Condra
March 2016

This easy corn chowder recipe uses frozen whole-kernel corn and gets extra heartiness from  low-fat chicken sausage.

You’ll love cozying up to a steamy bowl of this flavorful soup, which is low in sodium and features fiber- and nutrient-rich corn. Pureeing the potatoes creates a thick and creamy texture with no added fat, and low-fat chicken sausage and low-fat milk keep saturated fat and cholesterol to a minimum.

Recipe Is:
Low Sodium

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • 2 cups cubed peeled Yukon gold potato
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 cups frozen whole-kernel corn, thawed
  • 1/2 package (about 6 ounces) spicy low-fat chicken sausage, sliced
  • 1/2 cup 2% reduced-fat milk
  • 1/4 cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 188
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 11g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 23g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 28mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 133mg
  • Calcium per serving 61mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook 2 1/2 minutes or until soft. Stir in potato and next 5 ingredients (through corn); bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes or until potato is soft. Remove 2 cups, purée, and return to pan.

Step 2

Stir in sausage and milk over low heat; cook until thick (about 5 minutes). Remove from heat. Garnish with cheese and parsley.

