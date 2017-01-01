- Calories per serving 188
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 11g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 28mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 133mg
- Calcium per serving 61mg
Corn Chowder With Sausage
This easy corn chowder recipe uses frozen whole-kernel corn and gets extra heartiness from low-fat chicken sausage.
You’ll love cozying up to a steamy bowl of this flavorful soup, which is low in sodium and features fiber- and nutrient-rich corn. Pureeing the potatoes creates a thick and creamy texture with no added fat, and low-fat chicken sausage and low-fat milk keep saturated fat and cholesterol to a minimum.
How to Make It
Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion; cook 2 1/2 minutes or until soft. Stir in potato and next 5 ingredients (through corn); bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes or until potato is soft. Remove 2 cups, purée, and return to pan.
Stir in sausage and milk over low heat; cook until thick (about 5 minutes). Remove from heat. Garnish with cheese and parsley.