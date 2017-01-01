Quick Pasta e Fagioli With Parmesan

Photo: Leigh Beisch; Styling: Sara Slavin
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
22 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Martha Condra
March 2016

Pasta e Fagioli is a classic, meatless Italian dish. Make a quick version to serve on a chilly night with fresh Parmesan cheese.

Serve your own pasta e fagioli soup with a small piece of Italian bread for dipping. Beans are a great addition to soup for fiber.

Recipe Is:
Low Cholesterol

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 (19-ounce) can cannellini beans, drained and partially mashed
  • 4 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup canned diced tomatoes, drained
  • 1/2 cup ditalini (very short tube-shaped macaroni)
  • 1/4 cup finely shredded Parmesan cheese

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 315
  • Fat per serving 7g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 16g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 6g
  • Cholesterol per serving 4mg
  • Iron per serving 4mg
  • Sodium per serving 512mg
  • Calcium per serving 127mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 5 minutes or until golden, stirring frequently.

Step 2

Stir in pepper and next 3 ingredients (through broth); bring to a boil.

Step 3

Add tomatoes; reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes.

Step 4

Add pasta; cook 7 minutes or until done. Sprinkle each serving with 1 tablespoon cheese.

Step 5

Andrea's wine pick: The bold flavors of capers, tomato, and rosemary demand a wine with vivid acidity and savory-fruity flavors. Santa Christina Sangiovese from Italy ($99) does the job well.

Read More

