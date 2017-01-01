- Calories per serving 315
- Fat per serving 7g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 16g
- Carbohydrate per serving 46g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 4mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 512mg
- Calcium per serving 127mg
Quick Pasta e Fagioli With Parmesan
Pasta e Fagioli is a classic, meatless Italian dish. Make a quick version to serve on a chilly night with fresh Parmesan cheese.
Serve your own pasta e fagioli soup with a small piece of Italian bread for dipping. Beans are a great addition to soup for fiber.
How to Make It
Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook 5 minutes or until golden, stirring frequently.
Stir in pepper and next 3 ingredients (through broth); bring to a boil.
Add tomatoes; reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes.
Add pasta; cook 7 minutes or until done. Sprinkle each serving with 1 tablespoon cheese.
Andrea's wine pick: The bold flavors of capers, tomato, and rosemary demand a wine with vivid acidity and savory-fruity flavors. Santa Christina Sangiovese from Italy ($99) does the job well.