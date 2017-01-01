- Calories per serving 152
- Fat per serving 5g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 7g
- Carbohydrate per serving 20g
- Fiber per serving 2g
- Cholesterol per serving 111mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 237mg
- Calcium per serving 93mg
Maple-Cinnamon French Toast
This is the way they do French toast in New England; take one bite and you'll see why.
Straight from New England, this recipe will be a hit at any holiday brunch. Using vanilla extract and cinnamon will give you plenty of flavor without the added fat of butter.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to lowest setting (about 200°).
Place a large, shallow baking dish in oven to warm.
Combine the eggs, milk, maple syrup, vanilla extract, ground cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk until the mixture is well blended. Place 2 slices whole wheat bread in batter, and soak for 2 minutes.
Heat a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Melt butter or heat oil in skillet, swirling pan to spread it around. Lift bread slices out of batter, letting them drain slightly, and place bread in skillet. Cook until golden, flipping once (about 2-3 minutes on each side). Transfer toast to the warm baking dish in the oven. Repeat the procedure with remaining bread slices. Serve hot with warm blueberry sauce spooned on top. Garnish with additional blueberries, if desired.