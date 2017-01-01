Chocolate-Cinnamon Bread Pudding With Raspberry Sauce

Prep Time
30 Mins
Cook Time
50 Mins
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1/8 of bread pudding and 2 tablespoons sauce)
Karen Levin
March 2016

This low-fat bread pudding is made with multigrain bread and gets great flavor from chocolate chips, cinnamon and a sweet raspberry sauce topping.

Meatless

Ingredients

  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 3/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2 1/4 cups 1% low-fat milk
  • 6 cups (1/2-inch) cubed multigrain bread
  • 1/3 cup coarsely chopped semisweet chocolate
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen raspberries in light syrup, thawed
  • Fresh raspberries and/or mint sprigs (optional)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 301
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 57g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 56mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 308mg
  • Calcium per serving 131mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray.

Step 3

Combine sugar and cinnamon in a large bowl; stir well. Add eggs, egg whites, vanilla, and salt; stir well. Gradually stir in milk. Add the bread cubes and chocolate; stir well and let stand 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to baking dish.

Step 4

Bake for 50-55 minutes or until puffed and set in center. Let stand at least 10 minutes.

Step 5

While pudding bakes, puree thawed raspberries with their syrup in a food processor. Transfer mixture to a strainer placed over a bowl. Press on solids with a wooden spoon; discard seeds. Reserve sauce. Spoon 1/8 of pudding into dessert bowls or glasses. Serve with raspberry sauce. Garnish with fresh raspberries and mint sprigs, if desired.

