- Calories per serving 301
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 57g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 56mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 308mg
- Calcium per serving 131mg
Chocolate-Cinnamon Bread Pudding With Raspberry Sauce
This low-fat bread pudding is made with multigrain bread and gets great flavor from chocolate chips, cinnamon and a sweet raspberry sauce topping.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Coat a 2-quart baking dish with cooking spray.
Combine sugar and cinnamon in a large bowl; stir well. Add eggs, egg whites, vanilla, and salt; stir well. Gradually stir in milk. Add the bread cubes and chocolate; stir well and let stand 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to baking dish.
Bake for 50-55 minutes or until puffed and set in center. Let stand at least 10 minutes.
While pudding bakes, puree thawed raspberries with their syrup in a food processor. Transfer mixture to a strainer placed over a bowl. Press on solids with a wooden spoon; discard seeds. Reserve sauce. Spoon 1/8 of pudding into dessert bowls or glasses. Serve with raspberry sauce. Garnish with fresh raspberries and mint sprigs, if desired.