Cinnamon Bread Pudding

Photo: Tina Rupp; Styling: Renata Chaplynsky
Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
35 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 pudding)
Karen Levin
March 2016

This low-fat bread pudding recipe is made with whole-grain bread and low-fat milk and flavored with cinnamon and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 large egg white
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 3 cups (1/2-inch) cubed multigrain bread
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons powdered sugar

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 240
  • Fat per serving 3g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 8g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 46g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 56mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 304mg
  • Calcium per serving 116mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 375°.

Step 2

Combine sugar and cinnamon in a medium bowl; stir well. Add egg, egg white, vanilla, and salt; stir well. Gradually stir in milk. Add the bread cubes; stir well and let stand 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to 4 (8-ounce) custard cups or small ramekins coated with cooking spray.

Step 3

Place cups on a baking sheet; bake for 35 minutes or until puffed. Transfer cups to small dessert plates; let stand at least 10 minutes (puddings will settle upon cooling). Dust puddings with powdered sugar; serve.

