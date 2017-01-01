Pear, Goat Cheese, and Prosciutto Crostini

Prep Time
20 Mins
Cook Time
5 Mins
Yield
12 servings (serving size: 2 crostini)
Karen Levin
March 2016

This crostini is an amazing appetizer because it seems fancy but is so simple to make. The flavors of goat cheese, pear and prosciutto work together perfectly.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup (2 ounces) crumbled goat cheese
  • 7 teaspoons 1% low-fat milk
  • 24 thin slices French bread baguette, lightly toasted, or 24 crisp croissant crackers (such as Carr's, available nationwide)
  • 3 thin slices prosciutto, coarsely chopped
  • 2 ripe but firm Bartlett or Comice pears, cored and cut into 12 wedges

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 181
  • Fat per serving 2g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 7g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 33g
  • Fiber per serving 2g
  • Cholesterol per serving 7mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 448mg
  • Calcium per serving 20mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine cheese and milk to form a spreadable (but not wet) consistency. Spread about 1 teaspoon of the mixture evenly over each baguette slice.

Step 2

Cook prosciutto in a nonstick skillet, stirring frequently over medium heat until crisp (about 5 minutes). Transfer to a paper towel to drain.

Step 3

Place 1 pear wedge on each baguette slice; arrange attractively on a serving platter. Sprinkle prosciutto over appetizers.

