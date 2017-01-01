- Calories per serving 126
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 2g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 11g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 6mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 171mg
- Calcium per serving 70mg
Pear-Goat Cheese Salad
Photo: Tina Rupp; Styling: Renata Chaplynsky
Looking for a new salad idea? Try this easy pear and goat cheese salad topped with toasted almonds and your favorite raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
How to Make It
In a large bowl, combine greens, pear, goat cheese, and vinaigrette. Toss well, and transfer to serving plates; top with almonds.