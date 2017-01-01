Pear-Goat Cheese Salad

Photo: Tina Rupp; Styling: Renata Chaplynsky
Prep Time
15 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 1 1/4 cups)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Looking for a new salad idea? Try this easy pear and goat cheese salad topped with toasted almonds and your favorite raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Ingredients

  • 4 cups (4 ounces) packed mesclun greens or mixed salad greens
  • 1 ripe but firm peeled Bartlett or Comice pear, coarsely chopped
  • 1/4 cup (1 ounce) crumbled goat cheese
  • 1/4 cup low-fat raspberry vinaigrette (such as Newman's Own)
  • 1/4 cup sliced almonds, toasted

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 126
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 2g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
  • Protein per serving 4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 11g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 6mg
  • Iron per serving 1mg
  • Sodium per serving 171mg
  • Calcium per serving 70mg

How to Make It

In a large bowl, combine greens, pear, goat cheese, and vinaigrette. Toss well, and transfer to serving plates; top with almonds.

