Parmesan-and-Chive Potato Gratin

Photo: Tina Rupp; Styling: Renata Chaplynsky
Prep Time
15 Mins
Cook Time
23 Mins
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 3/4 cup)
Karen Levin
March 2016

This delicious potato gratin is a hearty and healthy choice for a family-friendly casserole.

If you crave comfort food the second the temperatures drop, try this satisfying side dish. By using low-fat dairy products and garlic, this recipe keeps fat in check without sacrificing taste.

Recipe Is:
Meatless

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds cubed, unpeeled red potatoes
  • 6 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1 cup 1% low-fat milk
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh chives or green onions

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 233
  • Fat per serving 8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 32g
  • Fiber per serving 3g
  • Cholesterol per serving 22mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 377mg
  • Calcium per serving 178mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place potatoes and garlic in a large saucepan; cover with cold water, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife (about 20 minutes). Drain; return to pot over low heat.

Step 2

Add milk, butter, salt, and pepper. Mash potatoes with a potato masher to desired consistency.

Step 3

Preheat broiler.

Step 4

Transfer potatoes to a shallow 1 1/2-quart ovenproof casserole or baking dish. Combine cheese, breadcrumbs, and chives; sprinkle over potatoes. Broil 4-5 inches from heat source until cheese melts and starts to brown (3-4 minutes).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up