- Calories per serving 233
- Fat per serving 8g
- Saturated fat per serving 5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 9g
- Carbohydrate per serving 32g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 22mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 377mg
- Calcium per serving 178mg
Parmesan-and-Chive Potato Gratin
This delicious potato gratin is a hearty and healthy choice for a family-friendly casserole.
If you crave comfort food the second the temperatures drop, try this satisfying side dish. By using low-fat dairy products and garlic, this recipe keeps fat in check without sacrificing taste.
How to Make It
Place potatoes and garlic in a large saucepan; cover with cold water, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife (about 20 minutes). Drain; return to pot over low heat.
Add milk, butter, salt, and pepper. Mash potatoes with a potato masher to desired consistency.
Preheat broiler.
Transfer potatoes to a shallow 1 1/2-quart ovenproof casserole or baking dish. Combine cheese, breadcrumbs, and chives; sprinkle over potatoes. Broil 4-5 inches from heat source until cheese melts and starts to brown (3-4 minutes).