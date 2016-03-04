- Calories per serving 189
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 29g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 17mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 235mg
- Calcium per serving 60mg
Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Skip the boxed flakes and make from-scratch mashed potatoes in no time. This flavorful side dish recipe gets its kick from fresh garlic.
For a lower-fat and healthier alternative, use fat-free milk and SmartBalance buttery spread. This will cut back on saturated fat but not on flavor.
How to Make It
Step 1
Place potatoes and garlic in a large saucepan; cover with cold water, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, until potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife (about 20 minutes). Drain; return to pot over low heat.
Step 2
Add milk, butter, salt, and pepper. Mash potatoes with a potato masher to desired consistency.