- Calories per serving 349
- Fat per serving 22g
- Saturated fat per serving 9g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Protein per serving 28g
- Carbohydrate per serving 5g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 93mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 250mg
- Calcium per serving 25mg
Roast Beef Tenderloin With Port-Mushroom Sauce
Top slices of beef tenderloin with a rich sauce of cremini mushrooms and sweet red wine. This elegant beef recipe is an ideal choice for entertaining.
Careful trimming cuts even more fat from this naturally lean cut of beef. Use low-sodium broth and just a pinch of salt to keep the sodium count in check too—although some people with hypertension may need to eliminate salt completely.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°.
Combine thyme, garlic, 1 teaspoon salt, and pepper; coat beef tenderloin with mixture. Heat a large ovenproof skillet with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add beef; cook 2 minutes on 1 side until browned. Turn beef over.
Transfer skillet to oven; bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 125°. Transfer beef to a carving board; tent with foil and let stand 10 minutes (internal temperature will rise to 130° for medium-rare).
Meanwhile, melt butter in same skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms and remaining salt; cook 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Add broth and wine; simmer 8 minutes. Combine cornstarch and water; mix well. Stir into sauce; simmer 2 minutes or until slightly thick.
Cut beef crosswise into 16 slices; transfer to serving plates and top with mushroom sauce.
Our expert's wine pick: The beef is perfect with Montevina Terra d'Oro Zinfandel ($18) from California. Its spice echoes the peppery thyme flavor. Tip: Most guests drink about 2 glasses of wine, and there are 4 glasses per bottle. So if 8 people are coming, you'll need at least 4 bottles of wine. Get a few extra, just in case. --Andrea Immer Robinson