Roast Beef Tenderloin

Photo: Tina Rupp; Styling: Renata Chaplynsky
Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
22 Mins
Yield
4 servings (serving size: 2 slices beef)
Karen Levin
March 2016

Season beef tenderloin with garlic and thyme before roasting for optimal flavor.

Recipe Is:
Low Carbohydrate

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 (1 1/4 pound) center-cut beef tenderloin, trimmed
  • Cooking spray

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 246
  • Fat per serving 13g
  • Saturated fat per serving 5g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 29g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 1g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 97mg
  • Iron per serving 3mg
  • Sodium per serving 198mg
  • Calcium per serving 31mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Combine thyme, garlic, salt, and pepper; coat beef tenderloin with mixture. Heat a large ovenproof skillet coated with cooking spray over medium-high heat. Add beef; cook 2 minutes on 1 side until browned. Turn beef over.

Step 3

Transfer skillet to oven; bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 125°. Transfer beef to a carving board; tent with foil, and let stand 10 minutes (internal temperature will rise to 130° for medium-rare).

Step 4

Cut beef crosswise into 8 slices; transfer to serving plates.

