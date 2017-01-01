- Calories per serving 430
- Fat per serving 17g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 4g
- Protein per serving 52g
- Carbohydrate per serving 14g
- Fiber per serving 3g
- Cholesterol per serving 155mg
- Iron per serving 4mg
- Sodium per serving 488mg
- Calcium per serving 128mg
Rosemary Garlic Roast Chicken With Pecan Cranberry Chutney
Serve rosemary and garlic rubbed chicken with a pecan cranberry chutney and toast to the holidays.
Removing the skin from the chicken after cooking will slash the fat without sacrificing flavor.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 375°.
Rinse chickens with cold water; pat dry with paper towels. Place chickens, breast sides up, on a rack in a large shallow foil-lined roasting pan or broiler pan. Starting at neck cavity of chicken, loosen skin from breast and drumsticks by inserting fingers between skin and meat and pushing gently. Combine the mustard, garlic, and rosemary; rub evenly under loosened skin, and rub over breast and drumsticks of each chicken.
Bake at 375° for 1 hour and 20 minutes or until internal temperature of thigh is 175°. Transfer chickens to a carving board; let stand 5-10 minutes (temperature will rise to 180°).
Combine chutney and pecans in a small bowl. Carve the chickens; transfer to serving plates. Serve with chutney mixture.