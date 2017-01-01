Rosemary Garlic Roast Chicken With Pecan Cranberry Chutney

Step 2

Rinse chickens with cold water; pat dry with paper towels. Place chickens, breast sides up, on a rack in a large shallow foil-lined roasting pan or broiler pan. Starting at neck cavity of chicken, loosen skin from breast and drumsticks by inserting fingers between skin and meat and pushing gently. Combine the mustard, garlic, and rosemary; rub evenly under loosened skin, and rub over breast and drumsticks of each chicken.