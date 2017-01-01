- Calories per serving 355
- Fat per serving 14g
- Saturated fat per serving 4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 3g
- Protein per serving 51g
- Carbohydrate per serving 2g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 155mg
- Iron per serving 3mg
- Sodium per serving 473mg
- Calcium per serving 46mg
Rosemary Garlic Roast Chicken
Photo: Tina Rupp; Styling: Renata Chaplynsky
A simple rub of garlic, mustard, and rosemary coats chicken before roasting for an elegant, classic entree.
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 375°.
Step 2
Rinse chicken with cold water; pat dry with a paper towel. Place chicken, breast side up, on a rack in a shallow foil-lined roasting pan or broiler pan. Starting at neck cavity of chicken, loosen skin from breast and drumsticks by inserting fingers between skin and meat and pushing gently. Combine mustard, garlic, and rosemary; rub under loosened skin, and rub over breast and drumsticks.
Step 3
Bake at 375° for 1 hour and 10 minutes or until internal temperature of thigh is 175°. Transfer the chicken to a carving board; let stand 5-10 minutes (temperature will rise to 180°). Carve chicken; transfer to serving plates.