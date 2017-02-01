Warm Spinach-Artichoke Dip

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2 Combine first 8 ingredients (through mustard) in a food processor, and process until smooth (about 15-20 seconds).

Step 3 Add remaining ingredients; pulse 5 times, then process until mixture is consistent throughout (about 10 seconds). With a rubber spatula, transfer mixture evenly to a 1-quart casserole dish, smoothing top.