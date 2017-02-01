- Calories per serving 59
- Fat per serving 4g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 3g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 1g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 183mg
- Calcium per serving 53mg
Warm Spinach-Artichoke Dip
Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 25 minutes.
A sneaky, low-cal way to get your family to eat iron-rich spinach and beans!
Recipe Is:
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 350°.
Step 2
Combine first 8 ingredients (through mustard) in a food processor, and process until smooth (about 15-20 seconds).
Step 3
Add remaining ingredients; pulse 5 times, then process until mixture is consistent throughout (about 10 seconds). With a rubber spatula, transfer mixture evenly to a 1-quart casserole dish, smoothing top.
Step 4
Bake at 350° for 25-30 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbly at the edges. Remove from oven; cool 10 minutes.