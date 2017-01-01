- Calories per serving 190
- Fat per serving 9g
- Saturated fat per serving 1g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 5g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Protein per serving 4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 26g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 0.0mg
- Iron per serving 1mg
- Sodium per serving 163mg
- Calcium per serving 65mg
Corn Bread Stuffing With Cranberries
Prep: 30 minutes; Cook: 45 minutes, plus 20 minutes to dry the bread. You can do steps 1 and 2 early, then cover and refrigerate for a day or two.
How to Make It
If time allows, leave corn bread out for a day to become stale. If not, bake in a roasting pan for 20 minutes at 300°, shaking pan occasionally.
Toast nuts in a large skillet over medium heat until aromatic (about 5 minutes), shaking pan occasionally; transfer to a bowl. Heat oil in pan; add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is translucent (5-10 minutes). Add onion, corn bread, and next 5 ingredients to bowl with nuts.
Preheat oven to 350°.
Coat a 13- x 9-inch baking dish lightly with cooking spray. Place corn bread mixture in dish; cover with foil and bake for 15 minutes, then uncover and bake another 20 minutes or until top is lightly browned and stuffing is thoroughly heated. Serve with turkey and gravy.