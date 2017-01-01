- Calories per serving 196
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
- Fat per serving 5.8g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
- Protein per serving 4.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 35g
- Fiber per serving 4g
- Cholesterol per serving 5mg
- Iron per serving 2.2mg
- Sodium per serving 128mg
- Calcium per serving 28mg
Apple-Cinnamon Granola
"Ever since I realized I didn't have to buy granola in a box, I have experimented with different recipes. This is one of my favorites; the granola is great with yogurt or on top of vanilla ice cream." -Corrie Francis, Moraga, CA
Cholesterol-lowering oats and omega-3 fatty acids from walnuts make this tasty granola a powerhouse for heart health. Use it to top regular or frozen yogurt for a simple dessert, or enjoy on its own as a low-fat, fiber-rich snack.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 250°.
Combine first 6 ingredients in a large bowl, stirring well to combine.
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add 1/3 cup applesauce, honey, and brown sugar to pan, and bring to a boil. Cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently. Pour applesauce mixture over oat mixture, stirring to coat. Spread mixture in an even layer on a jelly-roll pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 250° for 1 1/2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes. Allow to cool completely. Stir in chopped apple.
Note: Store granola in an airtight container up to one week.