Apple-Cinnamon Granola

Yield
6 cups (serving size: 1/2 cup)
Corrie Francis, Moraga, California
March 2016

"Ever since I realized I didn't have to buy granola in a box, I have experimented with different recipes. This is one of my favorites; the granola is great with yogurt or on top of vanilla ice cream." -Corrie Francis, Moraga, CA

Cholesterol-lowering oats and omega-3 fatty acids from walnuts make this tasty granola a powerhouse for heart health. Use it to top regular or frozen yogurt for a simple dessert, or enjoy on its own as a low-fat, fiber-rich snack.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups regular oats
  • 1 cup whole-grain toasted oat cereal (such as Cheerios)
  • 1/3 cup oat bran
  • 1/3 cup finely chopped walnuts
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/3 cup applesauce
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup chopped dried apple

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 196
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 27%
  • Fat per serving 5.8g
  • Saturated fat per serving 1.4g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.6g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 2.2g
  • Protein per serving 4.4g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 35g
  • Fiber per serving 4g
  • Cholesterol per serving 5mg
  • Iron per serving 2.2mg
  • Sodium per serving 128mg
  • Calcium per serving 28mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 250°.

Step 2

Combine first 6 ingredients in a large bowl, stirring well to combine.

Step 3

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add 1/3 cup applesauce, honey, and brown sugar to pan, and bring to a boil. Cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently. Pour applesauce mixture over oat mixture, stirring to coat. Spread mixture in an even layer on a jelly-roll pan coated with cooking spray. Bake at 250° for 1 1/2 hours, stirring every 30 minutes. Allow to cool completely. Stir in chopped apple.

Step 4

Note: Store granola in an airtight container up to one week.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up