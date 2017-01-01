- Calories per serving 274
- Caloriesfromfat per serving 25%
- Fat per serving 7.7g
- Saturated fat per serving 1.5g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 3.9g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 1.3g
- Protein per serving 28.4g
- Carbohydrate per serving 23.1g
- Fiber per serving 6g
- Cholesterol per serving 60mg
- Iron per serving 2.6mg
- Sodium per serving 516mg
- Calcium per serving 65mg
Southwestern Chicken Soup
This top-rated Southwestern chicken soup is a great way to use up leftover chicken. The creamy chunks of avocado add a richness that's unusual to find in most chicken soups.
Make this healthy soup a little healthier with whole grain rice. Beans and rice are a complete source of protein.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Coat pan with cooking spray. Add onion and garlic, and sauté 3 minutes. Add broth, rice, cumin, and beans; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes. Stir in chicken, cilantro, pepper, and salt; simmer 5 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly heated.
Step 2
Remove from heat, and stir in tomato, avocado, and juice. Serve with lime wedges.