Potluck Potato Casserole

Yield
10 servings
Lenna Watson
March 2016

The crunchy topping on this side-dish casserole gives way to a cheesy interior, resulting in a comfort food winner. A bonus with this dish is that you can make the casserole ahead--assemble and refrigerate it until time to bake. Sprinkle the cornflakes over the casserole just before baking.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups fat-free sour cream
  • 1 1/4 cups (5 ounces) finely shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh onion
  • 5 teaspoons butter, melted
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper
  • 1 (30-ounce) package frozen hash browns, thawed (such as Ore-Ida)
  • 1 (10.75-ounce) can reduced-fat cream of chicken soup (such as Campbell's Healthy Request)
  • Cooking spray
  • 1 cup coarsely crushed cornflakes
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 194
  • Caloriesfromfat per serving 30%
  • Fat per serving 6.4g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3.7g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 1.8g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.4g
  • Protein per serving 7.9g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 27.1g
  • Fiber per serving 1.5g
  • Cholesterol per serving 21mg
  • Iron per serving 1.5mg
  • Sodium per serving 283mg
  • Calcium per serving 166mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 2

Combine first 10 ingredients in a large bowl; spread evenly into a 13 x 9-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle cornflakes over potato mixture.

Step 3

Bake at 350° for 1 hour or until bubbly. Sprinkle with fresh parsley.

