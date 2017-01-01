Rachel's Special Occasion Lasagna

You can make this dish ahead--just cover and refrigerate or freeze after you've spread the final layer of marinara sauce. Serve with a salad and breadsticks to round out the meal.

You don’t need a special occasion to enjoy this satisfying main dish. A combination of low-fat cheeses keeps this tasty lasagna easy on the waistline and provides nearly 20% of your daily calcium needs. Add roasted vegetables such as mushrooms, bell peppers, squash, and/or eggplant for extra fiber and nutrients, or try lean Italian turkey sausage for a meat-lover’s version.