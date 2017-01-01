Simple Sherry Gravy

Prep Time
5 Mins
Cook Time
15 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
8 servings (serving size: 1/4 cup)
Mark Bittman
March 2016

Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes. Note: Be careful when heating sherry; it will cause the gravy to flame up.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dry sherry
  • 3 cups fat-free, less-sodium chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 tablespoons butter (optional)
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories per serving 150
  • Fat per serving 6g
  • Saturated fat per serving 3g
  • Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
  • Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
  • Protein per serving 17g
  • Carbohydrate per serving 4g
  • Fiber per serving 0.0g
  • Cholesterol per serving 45mg
  • Iron per serving 2mg
  • Sodium per serving 115mg
  • Calcium per serving 14mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Remove turkey trimmings (giblets, gizzard, neck, etc.). Scrape brown bits off bottom of roasting pan, and pour drippings into a medium saucepan.

Step 2

Add sherry to saucepan, and cook over high heat until liquid has reduced by about half (about 5 minutes).

Step 3

Combine flour and broth in small bowl, stirring with whisk; add broth mixture to pan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium; simmer 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Step 4

Add butter, if desired; when it melts, add salt and pepper to taste. Keep warm until ready to serve.

