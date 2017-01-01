- Calories per serving 150
- Fat per serving 6g
- Saturated fat per serving 3g
- Monounsaturated fat per serving 2g
- Polyunsaturated fat per serving 0.0g
- Protein per serving 17g
- Carbohydrate per serving 4g
- Fiber per serving 0.0g
- Cholesterol per serving 45mg
- Iron per serving 2mg
- Sodium per serving 115mg
- Calcium per serving 14mg
Simple Sherry Gravy
Prep: 5 minutes; Cook: 15 minutes. Note: Be careful when heating sherry; it will cause the gravy to flame up.
Step 1
Remove turkey trimmings (giblets, gizzard, neck, etc.). Scrape brown bits off bottom of roasting pan, and pour drippings into a medium saucepan.
Step 2
Add sherry to saucepan, and cook over high heat until liquid has reduced by about half (about 5 minutes).
Step 3
Combine flour and broth in small bowl, stirring with whisk; add broth mixture to pan; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to medium; simmer 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
Step 4
Add butter, if desired; when it melts, add salt and pepper to taste. Keep warm until ready to serve.